Superlek bares three massive names on his ONE Championship hit list

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 will headline ONE Fight Night 12 on July 15 just barely a month after his last bout. Across the circle from him will be Russian rising star Tagir 'Samingpri' Khalilov in a high-stakes Muay Thai fight.

Superlek seems to be on a a mission to blast through ONE's flyweight Muay Thai ranks in an effort to become a two-sport world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 'The Kicking Machine' gave out the three men on his hitlist if and when he beats Khalilov next weekend:

"I want to fight Jonathan Haggerty, Takeru Segawa, then Rodtang [Jitmuangnon] - in that order."

That's a murderer's row of world champions on the ONE flyweight kickboxing king's hitlist. If he beats newly crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, Superlek will not only be a two-sport world champion, he'll also rule two weight classes.

Newly acquired kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa, best known just by his first name, is K-1's first and only three-division world champion. He's been recently acquired by ONE Championship and is eagerly anticipating his debut inside the circle.

As for Rodtang, 'The Iron Man' was supposed to clash with 'The Kicking Machine' at ONE Fight Night 8 for the latter's kickboxing world title.

Rodtang was unfortunately forced out of the bout due to injury and was replaced by Australia's Danial Williams, who was knocked out inside three rounds. 'The Kicking Machine' continued the momentum just three months later by knocking out 6-foot-2 Muay Thai phenom Nabil Anane in a Muay Thai bout at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Now, just barely a month after crushing Anane with a body punch, Superlek will lace up the Muay Thai gloves again to face Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14.

This bout will be his fourth in 2023 and we're barely halfway through the year. If he wins in dominant fashion again, he may not need to go through Haggerty and Takeru first in order to get a crack at Rodtang's world title.

ONE Fight Night 12 goes down at the iconic Luminee Boxing Stadium and will air live and for free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes