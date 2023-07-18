Superlek believes Rodtang will beat Takeru in Muay Thai and kickboxing

Fights fans across the globe want to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa share the circle. Turns out, even reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 can’t wait for this dream match to materialize.

Shortly after his masterful beatdown of Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 at Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, ‘The Kicking Machine’ expressed his excitement for this epic showdown between two strikers with contrasting styles.

Asked about how this hypothetical matchup will turn out, Superlek sided with his compatriot and good friend, confidently claiming Rodtang will beat the Japanese superstar under Muay Thai or kickboxing rules.

The 27-year-old Thai said during his ONE Fight Night 12 post-event interview:

“Takeru is no.1 in Japan and no.1 in kickboxing. I can guarantee that it would be an entertaining fight. But you know I predict that if it’s in Muay Thai rules or if it’s in kickboxing rule, I think Rodtang will still win. But I can guarantee it will really be entertaining.”

Rodtang, the undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, has been calling out Takeru for a while now.

‘The Natural Born Crusher’ did not forget the ‘Iron Man’s challenge and made the fight closer to reality by signing with the Singapore-based organization earlier this year.

While nothing is set in stone yet, ONE’s planned return to Japan before the year ends would be the perfect debut for the former multi-division K1 world champion.

Meanwhile, Superlek has also expressed his desire to face Takeru somewhere down the line. Of course, there’s also the long-awaited champion vs. champion clash between Superlek and Rodtang, which could become the biggest fight in Muay Thai history.

One thing’s for sure, exciting times are ahead, with three of the best flyweight strikers in the world currently under the ONE banner.

Rewatch Superlek’s latest masterpiece at ONE Fight Night 12. The replay is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Superlek's OFN 12 post-event interview in its entirety: