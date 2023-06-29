Superlek builds his case as next challenger for Jonathan Haggerty’s bantamweight Muay Thai world title

Fresh off his first-round knockout at ONE Friday Fights 22, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is making a case for challenging reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The Kicking Machine’ scored his seventh-career win in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner earlier this month, finishing ONE newcomer Nabil Anane inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. With a flawless Muay Thai record inside the circle and the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship already wrapped around his waist, Superlek is ready to make history by becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

To do that, he plans on going through Jonathan Haggerty, the division’s current bantamweight king of Muay Thai. Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Superlek made his case for a world title opportunity against ‘The General,’ saying:

“I’m not saying I’m the one deserving to fight [Jonathan Haggerty] the most. I just really want [Rodtang] to see first how a match-up with Haggerty goes first for me.”

Watch the full interview below:

Flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has already called out Jonathan Haggerty for a potential champion vs. champion clash in what would ultimately serve as a trilogy bout between the two striking superstars.

‘The Iron Man’ currently holds two victories over Haggerty, besting ‘The General’ in August 2019 to capture his first ONE world title via a unanimous decision. They would run it back five months later at ONE: A New Tomorrow. Rodtang would score a much more decisive victory this time, scoring a third-round knockout against Haggerty. With the series sitting at a lopsided 0-2 in favor of Rodtang, many fans assumed the trilogy bout would never come to fruition. But now, with both men holding a ONE world title in different weight classes, a trilogy seems ultimately more interesting.

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

