Superlek calls out Jonathan Haggerty for bantamweight Muay Thai belt

At ONE Friday Fights 22, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 made a successful return to Muay Thai.

In the home of the sport, the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the divisional king dished out a special performance capped off with a destructive highlight-reel finish.

In the lead-up to the contest, some questioned how he would deal with a much larger opponent in 6-foot-2 Nabil Anane. The Thai striker provided a simple answer, in typical fashion, dropping his opponent with body shots to close out the event with a first-round finish.

In his post-fight interview following his sixth consecutive win under the ONE banner, the world champion revealed that he has one thing on his mind.

Looking to claim a second title after returning to Muay Thai, many expected Superlek to call out the champion at his weight class, Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But instead, he had his sights on the kingpin one weight class above.

Targeting recently crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, he had this to say during his interview:

“What’s next is I want to have my muay Thai belt and I want to fight Jonathan Haggerty!”

The champion was previously scheduled to meet flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year.

Though the fight didn’t materialize due to Rodtang pulling out with an injury, the kickboxing champion made it clear that if he defeated ‘The Iron Man’ he wanted a shot at the Muay Thai title, proving that double champ status has been on his mind for some time.

The entire ONE Friday Fights 22 card is available to watch for free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes