Superlek not closing the door on a potential move to mixed martial arts

Superlek Kiatmoo9 plans on testing his skill set in the world of mixed martial arts but has plenty of things to keep him busy before making the transition.

‘The Kicking Machine’ added another win to his resume at ONE Friday Fight 22, securing a first-round knockout against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Still undefeated in the art of eight limbs under the ONE banner, Superlek has some big goals ahead of him, including a potential world title clash with reigning bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking about the trajectory of his career during an interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek revealed that he plans to try his hand at MMA one day.

“I want to try one day, but not yet.”

Watch the full interview below:

Until the time comes, Superlek has plenty to keep him busy inside the circle. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is determined to bring Jonathan Haggerty’s ONE world title back to ‘The Land of Smiles’, which could ultimately lead to a long-awaited super fight with the promotion’s flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Of course, Superlek currently reigns as the flyweight kickboxing world champion, a title that he plans to hold on to for a very long time. Needless to say, we will see ‘The Kicking Machine’ inside the circle for many more years to come in a variety of sports, which is something we can all be excited about.

Who would you like to see Superlek square off with in his next appearance?

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes