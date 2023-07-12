Superlek feels ‘overjoyed’ to headline Amazon Prime card in Lumpinee Stadium 

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 was absolutely thrilled when approached with the opportunity to compete at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video this Friday night.

Three weeks removed from his impressive first-round knockout against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22, Superlek will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a main event clash with Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov.

Despite the short-notice nature of the bout, Superlek was thrilled for the opportunity to return to the iconic venue and put on another show in prime time:

“Honestly, I’m overjoyed. I’m glad I can fight in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium once again, ‘The Kicking Machine’ told ONE Championship. “Moreover, I am honored to be part of ONE Fight Night that will be broadcasted around the world during prime time. That even motivates me to put on a great performance. I am grateful to Boss Chatri for having me to fight in ONE Fight Night 12 and also have me in the main event.”

Meeting him in the middle of the ring for a battle in the art of eight limbs will be Tagir Khalilov, a veritable ‘Thai killer’ that has dispatched his last two opponents, both hailing from The Land of Smiles, via first-round knockouts. With a win over Superlek inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ‘Samingpril’ could potentially solidify himself with a ONE world title opportunity.

Will Superlek continue his incredible run under the ONE Championship banner with his second win in less than a month, or will Tagir Khalilov use ‘The Kicking Machine’ as a stepping stone on his way to 26 pounds of ONE gold?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

