Superlek grateful to headline ONE Friday Fights and ONE Fight Night cards in Lumpinee Stadium

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is grateful for the opportunity to once again compete inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok this Friday night.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will compete for the fourth time in 2023 when he meets Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in the ONE Fight Night 12 main event. The bout comes a mere three weeks removed from his last outing in the "Mecca of Muay Thai." On June 23, Superlek dispatched ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane in highlight-reel fashion at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Speaking about his quick turnaround, Superlek was thankful for the opportunity to return to the iconic venue and continue to be one of the promotion’s most active fighters:

“I am delighted to have an opportunity to compete in ONE Lumpinee and ONE Fight Night. Million thanks to Boss Chatri. It is a great opportunity for me to have my fourth fight in seven months. It is great to be active as a fighter as well.”

‘The Kicking Machine’ will look to keep his undefeated Muay Thai record under the ONE banner intact, but that will be much easier said than done when he meets a veritable “Thai killer” in Tagir Khalilov.

‘Samingpri’ has scored back-to-back first-round knockouts against budding Thai strikers Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther in his last two appearances. If Khalilov can make it three in a row by adding Superlek to his hit list, the highly touted Russian prospect could find himself on the cusp of his first ONE world title opportunity.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

