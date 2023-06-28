Superlek keeps it humble after folding Nabil Anane in half: “I wouldn’t think that I’m the best”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has absolutely earned his stripes to be called one of the best of his generation, yet the Thai superstar isn’t keen on receiving that kind of distinction.

Following his spectacular win over Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22, Superlek said in his post-fight interviews that he doesn’t want to call himself one of the best in the world.

Superlek said:

“No, I wouldn’t think that I’m the best pound-for-pound best striker in the world for now.”

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion is one of the top stars in ONE Championship right now, and his highlight reel knockout against Anane just proved that.

Despite having a seven-inch height disadvantage, Superlek masterfully broke the distance down against the 6-foot-2 Anane.

Superlek clinically gauged his attack while evading Anane’s strikes.

Once he got within range, Superlek blasted Anane with a couple of straight rights to the midsection that had the capacity crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium going mental.

The power in those punches was more than enough to crumble Anane, and the 19-year-old quickly figured out that Superlek was indeed one of the most fearsome strikers in the world.

The knockout win also earned Superlek a cool $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

With the win over Anane, Superlek bumped his ONE Championship Muay Thai record to 7-0 and 10-1 overall.

The victory also pushed his winning streak to six straight, a run of form that saw Taiki Naito, Walter Goncalves, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Daniel Puertas, Danial Williams, and Anane fall to ‘The Kicking Machine’.

Watch Superlek's entire interview below:

