Superlek laughs at critics who take clips of him fooling around in training seriously: “Sometimes I just play around”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is the first to admit that preparing for a fight is both physically and mentally grueling. That’s exactly why he makes sure to enjoy the process.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion often shares clips on social media, showing his playful side in the gym.

While most fans appreciate this lighter aspect of 'The Kicking Machine,' some argue that he isn’t taking his training seriously enough.

In a recent interview with Nickynachat, Superlek revealed that he can’t help but laugh whenever he comes across these comments on his social media pages:

“Yes. Training also gets criticized. When we train, sometimes I just play around training. We post some videos, and we get insults.”

What amuses him even more is when these so-called “critics” take it upon themselves to offer him coaching advice:

“Sometimes they (social media users) try coaching me, even my coach.”

Clearly, whatever he’s doing is working.

Since joining ONE Championship in 2019, the Thai megastar has compiled an impressive record, winning 15 of his last 16 bouts.

Along the way, he has captured world titles in two sports and two weight classes.

Superlek to run it back with old foe at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will likely hear from his “online coaches” again when he returns to action at ONE 172, set for March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

That night, he will put the lineal bantamweight Muay Thai crown on the line against interim champion Nabil Anane in a unification bout — a rematch of their June 2023 encounter.

However, this time, Superlek will be facing a far more dangerous version of Anane.

Since that loss nearly two years ago, the Thai-Algerian prodigy has been on a tear, stringing together six straight wins — three of them by stoppage.

His most eye-catching performance came this past January when he dismantled Nico Carrillo to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Now fueled by redemption, Anane is determined to rewrite history and become the division’s undisputed king.

