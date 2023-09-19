Superlek on magnitude of Rodtang Muay Thai superfight: “This match is my opportunity”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 knew his showdown with Rodtang Jitmuangnon was an inevitability, especially with how his close friend laid waste to ONE Championship’s flyweight Muay Thai division.

The pair of Thai megastars will square off against each other for Rodtang’s ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE Friday Fights 34 this Friday at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Superlek is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, and he has a chance to reach double-champ status if he beats Rodtang inside one of Muay Thai’s most hallowed stadiums.

In an interview with Yokkao, ‘The Kicking Machine’ detailed the importance of his impending matchup against Rodtang.

Superlek said that while he and Rodtang stayed on different paths for most of their careers, their match in Bangkok will be the perfect opportunity for them to trade leather once and for all.

He said:

“Rodtang and I should have fought earlier in the year but it was canceled because Rodtang was injured. Also, Rodtang doesn’t have any Muay Thai fighters in the flyweight division to fight right now, so this match is my opportunity. I’m moving up to be the one who can fight him for the title.”

Superlek was supposed to defend the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against Rodtang this past March at ONE Fight Night 8, but ‘The Iron Man’ had to pull out of the event due to injury.

While the public initially felt disappointed with the cancellation, the incident only poured fuel into the burning hype for the unavoidable clash between the two future legends.

Rodtang returned to action at ONE Fight Night 10 and easily dismantled Edgar Tabares for the second-round knockout to defend his strap in Denver, Colorado.

Superlek, meanwhile, has racked up three straight knockouts against Danial Williams, Nabil Anane, and Tagir Khalilov heading into ONE Friday Fights 34.