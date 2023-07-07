Superlek ready to impress in Q2 of 2023 as he enjoys ‘Fighter of the Year’ campaign thus far: “Watch me go”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been enjoying a banner year thus far in 2023, but he admits he’s only just getting his engine warmed up.

The 27-year-old Thai superstar faces Russian dynamite Tagir Khalilov in the headline attraction of ONE Fight Night 12 on July 14, barely three weeks on from his last outing inside the ring.

It will mark his fourth fight this year, and with the second half of the year only just about to get started, Superlek already envisions himself closing out his landmark year with more victories – and hopefully – a "Fighter of the Year" accolade.

He told ONE Championship:

“I don’t know [whether I’ve done enough], but I guess my past two knockouts may have enough potential to bring me a chance for that reward [Fighter of the Year]. Let's watch me go in the second half of the year.”

Earlier this year, the Thai superstar claimed the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world title versus two-time ISKA world champion Daniel Puertas.

Then a couple of months later, he knocked out high-flying Australian-Thai firecracker Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8.

He followed up with another highlight-reel finish at last month’s ONE Friday Fights 22, capping off his successful transition to ‘the art of eight limbs’ with a body shot versus teen sensation Nabil Anane inside the first frame.

With plenty of motivation from his last couple of fights on the global stage of the organization, Superlek is feeling at the top of the world.

Despite a relatively small window to work around, the flyweight kickboxing king is confident that he has it in his tank to leave the ring with his hand raised once more as he aims to achieve similar status in Muay Thai.

ONE Fight Night 12 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, July 14.

