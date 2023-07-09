Superlek says he already has an answer for Tagir Khalilov’s knockout power

Superlek Kiatmoo9 believes he already has an answer for Tagir Khalilov’s impressive knockout power.

On July 14, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will make a quick turnaround after scoring a first-round knockout against ONE newcomer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 last month. He’ll look to score another big win in the art of eight limbs inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium as he squares off with Russian standout Tagir Khalilov.

‘Samingpri’ was originally scheduled to meet Elias Mahmoudi at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video, however, a quick shuffling of the card has matched him up against one of the most popular strikers in all of combat sports. Khalilov enters the bout with back-to-back first-round knockouts against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther since December.

As for how ‘The Kicking Machine’ plans to handle Khalilov’s incredible power, Superlek told ONE Championship:

“I can never underestimate his power, and I have prepared for counterattacks.”

Tagir Khalilov made his promotional debut in 2021, competing in a kickboxing clash with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Khalilov was narrowly defeated, coming up on the wrong side of a split decision, but he has since found his way into the win column on two separate occasions, securing the No. 5 spot in the flyweight kickboxing rankings.

Superlek currently sits as the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion after defeating Daniel Puertes via unanimous decision in January. When ‘The Kicking Machine steps inside the ring on Friday night, it will be his fourth fight in 2023, making him one of, if not the most active fighters in ONE Championship.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

