Superlek says he enjoys both Muay Thai and kickboxing, says Lumpinee ‘feels like home’

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is truly one of the purest strikers on the planet, evidenced by his ability to seamlessly transition between Muay Thai and kickboxing. While both striking arts have their similarities, it’s contested under different rulesets and does somehow have contrasting styles.

‘The Kicking Machine’, though, has exhibited mastery of the two combat sports, which he successfully juggles under the ONE banner. In a recent interview with the Singapore-based promotion, that Thai superstar was asked about which discipline he prefers to fight in.

The 27-year-old revealed he has grown fond of both, but admitted that “The Art of Eight Limbs” still holds a special place in his heart:

“I enjoy both. Kickboxing is fun, and Muay Thai is what I grew up with. It feels like home to me to fight in Muay Thai rules and in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.”

Superlek joined ONE in 2019 and fought exclusively in Muay Thai, where he remains unbeaten in seven bouts.

When an opportunity to strike gold in kickboxing opened up, the Thai superstar took on the challenge and worked his way up the ladder.

His crowning moment came last January when he outclassed Daniel Puertas to become the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion at ONE Fight Night 6. Superlek followed that victory with a stunning world title defense, knocking out Danial Williams in spectacular fashion at ONE Fight Night 8.

‘The Kicking Machine’ returned to Muay Thai last month at ONE Friday Fights 22, folding Nabil Anane in under a round.

Being the company man that he is, Superlek accepted a quick turnaround to headline ONE Fight Night 12 this July 14, where he’ll face the dangerous Tagir Khalilov in four-ounce gloves inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the entire card live on US Primetime free of charge.

