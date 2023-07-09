Superlek says he’s up for any challenge, but prefers world titles to stay with Thai fighters

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 wants to see Thai fighters continue to dominate and defend world championships inside the Circle.

Superlek currently reigns as the promotion’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. But on July 14, he will return to the art of eight limbs for a short-notice scrap with Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

The bout will come just three weeks removed from his last appearance inside the Circle at ONE Friday Fights 22. On that night, ‘The Kicking Machine’ scored an impressive first-round finish against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane inside the Legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Days away from his return to the Mecca of Muay Thai, Superlek sat down with the promotion to discuss his desire to see ONE world titles stay wrapped around the waists of Thai fighters like himself.

“For me, I feel like it’s my pride to keep the belt with Thai fighters,” Superlek said. “I have nothing against other fighters, it’s just my opinion really. However, I am up for any match ONE gives me no matter who it will be.”

Superlek’s hopes of seeing Thai fighters thrive inside the Circle is a big reason, why he has been non-committal when it comes to a long-teased superfight with reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The two striking sensations have been matched up on more than one occasion, but thus far, the fight has not come to fruition.

Superlek vs. Rodtang feels inevitable, but for now, it appears that both fighters are perfectly happy representing their country and defending their respective ONE world titles.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

