Superlek says he has more to offer fans with his Muay Thai skills

Despite his last two bouts being contested in the art of eight limbs, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has every intention of maintaining and defending his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title for a very long time.

‘The Kicking Machine’ added another impressive win to his ONE Championship resume last week, securing a second-round TKO against Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. It was Superlek’s second win in a three-week span, scoring a first-round KO against newcomer Nabil Ananae at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23.

With four wins in 2023 alone, Superlek has established himself as the most active fighters on the ONE roster. ‘The Kicking Machine’ plans to keep that trend going as he looks to defend his kickboxing crown while continuing to compete in Muay Thai bouts whenever possible:

“My plan is to keep my belt, keep being the champion of my division, and also I would like more and more opportunities to be able to show people my Muay Thai skills or my martial arts skills,” Superlek said in a post-fight interview.

As for what comes next for ‘The Kicking Machine’ is anyone’s guess, but there is certainly no shortage of options. Perhaps the most exciting possibilities would put Superlek against the promotion’s reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, Jonathan Haggerty. Then, of course, you have the impending debut of former three-division K-1 world champion, Takeru Segawa.

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 12 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.