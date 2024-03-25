Superlek says ONE gave him the opportunity to build houses for his family: "It's the highest rate of my 20-year career"

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is grateful for the day he first stepped foot inside the ONE Championship ring.

The 28-year-old Thai, better known as 'The Kicking Machine', says competing in the world's largest martial arts organization has been life changing, not just with his fighting career reaching unprecedented fame and glory, but also financially.

Superlek is one of the most successful and highest-paid fighters on the ONE Championship roster, with a plethora of fight bonuses to boot.

Speaking to JSL Global Media in a recent interview, he talked about how making insane amounts of money in ONE Championship has helped him buy his parents their dream house.

'The Kicking Machine' said:

"They [ONE Championship] paid me really well. It's the highest rate of my 20-year career. I built a new house for my parents. And now I plan to build the second one for my sibling."

See the interview below:

Needless to say, the bag just keeps getting bigger for the Kiatmoo9 Gym star the more he wins. The Kiatmoo9 representative is currently riding nine-fight winning streak, with his last defeat coming in 2021.

Most recently, the Thai striker took out Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in an early '2024 Fight of the Year' contender. If you haven't seen it, you definitely have to watch it.

Demetrious Johnson flabbergasted by Superlek's utter destruction of Takeru: "His last opponent's knee was destroyed"

Speaking of the Superlek-Takeru megafight in Tokyo, Japan last January, one man was in total shock of just how brutal that match was, and how awesome the Thai's performance came to be.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate employed his signature kicking game to mangle Takeru's lead leg into oblivion, which turned out to be the difference-maker in the fight.

Johnson said on his 'Mighty' YouTube channel:

"Superlek is probably the best at controlling the distance with the feints and landing the beautiful leg kicks you saw him do to his last opponent. And his last opponent's knee was destroyed."

See the video below: