Superlek says Rodtang has always had the ‘it factor’: “Rodtang was born to be a superstar”

For Superlek Kiatmoo9, there is no denying the superstar standing of fellow Thai fighter Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Kicking Machine’ highlighted this in a recent interview with ONE Championship ahead of his much-awaited showdown with ‘The Iron Man’ next week, sharing how the Jitmuangnon Gym standout always had it to draw people towards him.

Superlek said:

“Rodtang was born to be a superstar. He knows how to entertain audiences. He can taunt his opponents. He gives what people want to see in the ring. Aggressive and entertaining at the same time in his style. He can build his own smile and entertain the fans perfectly. For me, he is a true superstar.”

But despite the lofty standing of his opponent, Superlek is highly determined to come up with a win in their showdown at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22 in Bangkok.

The 27-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym representative will try to seize the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title from Rodtang, looking to add it to the kickboxing gold he already possesses and become a bona-fide double ONE world champion.

Heading into the contest, Superlek is one of the hottest fighters in the promotion, winning all of his four fights in 2023 to date. His latest victory came in July, where he stopped Russian Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai clash.

Out to keep the status quo in his division with him on top is Rodtang, who has had five successful title defenses since becoming ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in August 2019.

He was last in action back in May, knocking out Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares in the second round of their title showdown in ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

The win also earned him a $100,000 performance bonus and introduced him in a grand way to more American fans.

ONE Friday Fights 34 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.