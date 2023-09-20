Superlek says Rodtang mega fight in Bangkok “the toughest fight” at this point in his career

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has undoubtedly created a storied legacy in his career, yet there is one match he believes will be the one that will define his career.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will be in the biggest fight of his career when he challenges his close friend Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship this Friday.

The titanic collision between the Thai megastars will headline ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Ahead of their Bangkok super fight, Superlek said in the ONE Friday Fights 34 virtual press conference that his bout against Rodtang is the biggest one of his career yet.

Superlek said:

“Yes, Rodtang is the best in the best of his weight class right now, and he’s the champion in the weight class. So fighting him in this weight class is the toughest fight at present.”

Rodtang and Superlek are considered the two greatest strikers of their generation, and their fateful meeting is just the kind of matchup martial arts fans have been clamoring for.

Not only do Superlek and Rodtang hold ONE Championship gold, but the two fighters are also in their prime. Rodtang is 26 years old while Superlek is just a year older at 27.

Superlek holds an impressive 135-29 overall record in his career and was a two-time Lumpinee Stadium world champion. Since signing with ONE Championship in 2019, ‘The Kicking Machine’ racked up a near-perfect 11-1 record and is now on a streak of seven straight wins.

Rodtang, meanwhile, has a ridiculous 271-42-10 professional record and is a perfect 14-0 in his Muay Thai and kickboxing matches in ONE Championship.

Watch the entire press conference below: