Superlek says Superbon’s unwavering confidence is part of his swag: “It’s his character, it’s his style"

Superlek Kiatmoo9 has come to the defense of fellow Thai superstar Superbon, asserting that his countryman’s confidence has been widely misunderstood.

Ad

Superbon, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, remains one of the most polarizing figures in combat sports today, captivating audiences with both his undeniable talent and charismatic persona. However, his outspoken nature doesn’t sit well with everyone.

Superlek, who reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, clarified that Superbon’s bold pre-fight statements are all part of the game.

In an interview with Nickynachat, 'The Kicking Machine' shared that Superbon plays a character to generate hype and draw a larger audience:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“Superbon. It’s his character. Sometimes he talks and he can back it up. He has this way of talking that proves everyone wrong. For outsiders, for people who don’t watch boxing, they might take it wrong.”

Most recently, Superbon suffered a second-round stoppage loss to Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their high-stakes rematch for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship this past January.

Ad

Following the defeat, Superbon faced criticism from fans for his pre-fight declarations of confidence.

However, Superlek insisted that such psychological warfare is an essential aspect of the fight game, with athletes constantly seeking an edge — not just physically, but mentally as well:

“It's his character, it’s his style. And he has shown it many times in his fights. No one will admit they’re gonna lose. They’ll never say they can’t fight.”

Ad

Ad

Superlek booked to compete at ONE 172 in March

As for Superlek Kiatmoo9, his own star power will be on full display at ONE 172, set to take place at Japan’s iconic Saitama Super Arena on March 23He will defend the lineal bantamweight Muay Thai belt against interim titleholder Nabil Anane in a highly anticipated unification bout — a rematch of their June 2023 clash.

Meanwhile, a potential trilogy between Superbon and Tawanchai PK Saenchai could be in the cards, provided the latter emerges victorious at ONE 172. Tawanchai is set to face Japan’s Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship on the same night, further adding to the event’s intrigue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.