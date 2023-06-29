Superlek targets fighting Takeru in ONE Championship: “I would like to try him”

Count ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 as among those keen on getting a shot at ONE Championship’s new high-profile signee Takeru Segawa.

‘The Kicking Machine’ made this known at the post-fight interview for his latest outing at ONE Friday Fights 22 last week in Bangkok.

Asked if he was interested in taking on Takeru Segawa, Superlek said:

“Yes, I would like to try [him]. That would be an interesting fight.”

Takeru Segawa was one of the top free agents in the game prior to signing with ONE back in April. His arrival further shored up the promotion’s already stacked roster of strikers.

The 28-year-old Japanese was a multi-time K-1 world champion, making history in the organization as the only fighter to win titles in three weight classes.

Now under ONE Championship's banner, he is out to take on fellow world-class strikers, including ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Superlek, meanwhile, is coming off another successful foray in Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 22, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 23.

He knocked out towering opponent Nabil Anane in the opening round of their featured fight. Superlek was clinical in tearing down 6-foot-2 Nabil, targeting the lower part of the body of his opponent before going for the finish.

The end came when the Thai hero broke through with a solid straight right to the midsection of Algerian Nabil, who immediately crumbled on the mat and could not muster the energy to continue.

The referee called a stop to the contest at the 2:03 mark of the first round. It was the sixth straight win of Superlek and further solidified his standing as the concurrent No.1-ranked contender in the flyweight Muay Thai division.

Apart from Takeru Segawa, the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout also expressed interest in battling British fighter Jonathan Haggerty, the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

