Superlek teases new fan-friendly style against Tagir Khalilov

Thai juggernaut Superlek Kiatmoo9 is looking to sustain his string of fan-friendly knockout victories in his scheduled fight later this week.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will battle heavy-handed Russian Tagir Khalilov in the headlining flyweight Muay Thai match at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

Superlek is fighting on a short turnaround, having last fought just three weeks ago. But he assured that he is up to the challenge and is tiptop shape heading into the contest.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 27-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout shared that if the opportunity presents itself, he most definitely will go for a finish, saying:

“Like I said, my current training style is to analyze the opponent's weaknesses and find a way to finish the game as quickly as possible.”

Early in his ONE Championship journey, Superlek made a name for himself as a methodical fighter, steadily tearing down opponents en route to dominant decision victories. To date he has seven wins under his belt which came by way of decision.

In his last two fights, however, the Thai superstar rolled over to KO victories.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing champion finished Thai-Australian challenger Danial Williams in the third round of their title showdown in March. Then on June 23 in a Muay Thai clash, Superlek KO’d towering opponent Nabil Anane in the opening round.

Apart from holding the flyweight kickboxing gold, Superlek is the concurrent No. 1-ranked Muay Thai contender in the division.

Out to stop ‘The Kicking Machine’ at ONE Fight Night 12 is Tagir Khalilov, 30, who is on a two-fight winning roll. ‘Samingpri’ is aiming to add Superlek to his list of conquered Thai opponents after finishing Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther in his previous matches.

ONE Fight Night 12 will go down at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

