Superlek thanks Liam Harrison for the support: “He took good care of me”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 appreciates the support he’s received from ONE Championship bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison.

Superlek and Harrison have sparked an unlikely friendship after the latter trained with the former in his camp in Thailand, and now, they have a mutual respect for each other.

Recently, Harrison had some great words for Superlek, and said he believed the Thai superstar will soon score the biggest victory of his professional career.

No.1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to challenge countryman ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title this Friday.

The two lock horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on September 22, Asia primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superlek thanked Harrison for his praise.

‘The Kicking Machine’ said:

“Liam is disciplined in his training and determined. When he spars, he never backs down from the fight. I used to compete in his hometown in the UK, he took good care of me. He asked me what I wanted to eat and took me there. Thank you, Liam, it's immeasurable. I'm very focused. I'll do my best.”

Harrison is expected to be in attendance this week, where he will watch Superlek face Rodtang ringside at Lumpinee.

