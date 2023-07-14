Superlek ‘very happy’ to fight again in Lumpinee Stadium even on three weeks' notice

Superlek Kiatmoo9 was more than happy to answer the call when ONE Championship offered him another fight just three weeks removed from his last appearance inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

‘The Kicking Machine’ scored an impressive first-round KO against newcomer Nabil Anane on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22. This Friday night, Superlek returns for a main-event showdown against Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov. The two sensational strikers will clash inside Thailand’s iconic venue as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video card.

Discussing the quick turnaround, Superlek says that he was more than happy to accept the fight, particularly because it would allow him to once again compete inside the Mecca of Muay Thai:

"Yes, it was a quick turnaround. I was just in Lumpinee three weeks ago,” Superlek told the South China Morning Post. ”But I'm very happy to be back in the ring. Especially in Lumpinee."

Standing in Superlek’s way of his second win in less than a month will be dangerous Russian standout Tagir Khalilov. Earning his reputation as a “Thai killer” with back-to-back first-round knockouts against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther, Khalilov will look to score the biggest win of his career against one of Thailand’s most celebrated strikers.

Will ‘The Kicking Machine’ bag his fourth win of 2023, or will Tagir Khalilov stop Superlek’s momentum in its tracks while in enemy territory?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

