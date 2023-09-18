Superlek wants rematch with Jonathan Haggerty: “I want to fight him again with him to the fullest of his power”

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will compete in a dream match-up inside on the global stage.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion will look to become a two-sport world champion this Friday, September 22, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Facing Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, the stakes simply don’t get much higher than this battle between two of the best strikers on the planet.

While he is focused on winning this fight, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has also got his sights on another target he hopes to rematch in the future.

Back in 2018, Superlek faced Jonathan Haggerty and won the fight via a doctor stoppage that left him feeling unsatisfied.

With a win over Rodtang this Friday, he hopes to pursue a clash with ‘The General’ who currently holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title.

In an interview with Yokkao, he spoke about facing Haggerty for the first time and why he wants to run it back in a rematch to leave no doubt in anyone’s mind:

“Looking back on my fight with Haggerty, I won by TKO. However, the crowd didn’t seem happy with the outcome, so I wanted to have a rematch."

He added:

"I want to fight him again with him to the fullest of his power. When we last fought, it wasn’t a clean win, and the crowd didn’t like the decision. Hence, I want a rematch to make it clear.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22.