"Sure, and I want to date Ana De Armas" - Fans react as Paddy Pimblett reveals his fighting blueprint eventually leading to a title shot in 2026

Paddy Pimblett picked up the biggest win of his UFC career in his last octagon appearance, defeating Bobby 'King' Green via first-round submission at UFC 304, to enter the lightweight rankings for the first time. Pimblett is now set to lock horns with Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event at UFC 314.

'The Baddy' recently revealed that he wants to face Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje later this year before fighting for a title in 2026. The Brits' fighting blueprint and plans have sparked numerous reactions from fans and netizens.

Championship Rounds shared his comments on X, in a post captioned:

"Paddy Pimblett wants to fight Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi if he beats Michael Chandler at #UFC314 👀 "I'm gonna finish Michael Chandler in 2 [rounds]. Then I'm gonna fight someone like Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi, or Justin [Gaethje]... Once I beat them, fight for the title in 2026." (via. @fullsendpodcast ) #UFC #MMA"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below:

Fans shared their reaction to Pimblett's comments. A user wrote:

"Sure,and i want to date Ana De Armas lets see who gets lucky first"

Others commented:

"There’s a reason why nobody is saying Ilia’s name"

"Couldn't even beat Jared gooden"

"No one in this division wants to fight Arman. Bro is the boogeyman"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Paddy Pimblett shares harsh words for Arman Tsarukyan

Paddy Pimblett had strong words for Arman Tsarukyan regarding the latter withdrawing from his UFC 311 title clash with Islam Makhachev.

X user @acdmma_ shared words from the No.12-ranked lightweight, in a post captioned:

"😳 Paddy Pimblett says that “little b*tch” Arman Tsarukyan is a “posh boy who had everything handed to him by his Dad” He also says Arman was CLEARED by UFC doctors to fight Islam Makhachev but still pulled out which angered Dana White “You sh*t your pants” via @fullsend"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments on Arman Tsarukyan below:

Tsarukyan appeared set to fight for the belt for the first time in his UFC career. He was forced to withdraw from the bout the day before the event after suffering a back injury. It appears that the No.1-ranked lightweight will need another victory before fighting for the title.

