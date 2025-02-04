  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Surprised he didn’t mention Alex Pereira" - Fans react as Jon Jones once again tops Dana White's list of most dangerous UFC fighters right now

"Surprised he didn’t mention Alex Pereira" - Fans react as Jon Jones once again tops Dana White's list of most dangerous UFC fighters right now

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Feb 04, 2025 02:56 GMT
Fans react to Dana White (left) leaving Alex Pereira (right) off his list of the most dangerous UFC fighters. [Images courtesy: @danawhite and @ufc on Instagram]
Fans react to Dana White (left) leaving Alex Pereira (right) off his list of the most dangerous UFC fighters. [Images courtesy: @danawhite and @ufc on Instagram]

MMA fans all over the world have taken notice of Dana White ranking Jon Jones as the most dangerous fighter in the organization right now. While others expressed their own views on who ought to be on the list, many others mocked White for his remarks.

The UFC CEO has referred to 'Bones' as the greatest of all time on several occasions, which is proof of White's affection for Jones.

When asked about the most dangerous fighter in the UFC right now during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 55-year-old said:

''Jon Jones is still the best ever… Islam [Makhachev] who is now the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world… Ilia Topuria is one of the best of all time. Max Holloway is still one of the nastiest guys on the planet. Lots and lots of really tough guys.''
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan cited Alex Pereira, writing:

''Surprised he didn’t mention Alex Pereira in that group. That’s the only one I’d add to the most dangerous guys in the UFC right now.''

Another one backed White's thoughts regarding Jones, writing:

"Jon Jones is still the best ever", the way Jon Jones took out some of the greatest at a young age is still crazy!''

Other fans wrote:

''Crazy he didnt say Tom Aspinall. Heavyweight with incredible pwer and speed and puts everyone he fights to sleep''
''Beating overweight past their prime middleweights and once you have a tough opponent you pop for steroids or better yet get given a decision when you got your a*s whooped by Reyes. Sure buddy the greatest of all time.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Dana White is skeptical about Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor's octagon return has been fraught with controversy and injuries. McGregor was slated to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but a toe injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. He was also found liable for sexual assault on Nikita Hand in a Dublin Hotel in 2018, which tarnished his reputation.

Dana White, who was previously optimistic about McGregor's UFC comeback this year, has recently voiced his worries during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight conference, saying:

''Conor? I'm not sure when Conor will be back.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी