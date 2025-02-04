"Surprised he didn’t mention Alex Pereira" - Fans react as Jon Jones once again tops Dana White's list of most dangerous UFC fighters right now

MMA fans all over the world have taken notice of Dana White ranking Jon Jones as the most dangerous fighter in the organization right now. While others expressed their own views on who ought to be on the list, many others mocked White for his remarks.

The UFC CEO has referred to 'Bones' as the greatest of all time on several occasions, which is proof of White's affection for Jones.

When asked about the most dangerous fighter in the UFC right now during a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 55-year-old said:

''Jon Jones is still the best ever… Islam [Makhachev] who is now the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world… Ilia Topuria is one of the best of all time. Max Holloway is still one of the nastiest guys on the planet. Lots and lots of really tough guys.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan cited Alex Pereira, writing:

''Surprised he didn’t mention Alex Pereira in that group. That’s the only one I’d add to the most dangerous guys in the UFC right now.''

Another one backed White's thoughts regarding Jones, writing:

"Jon Jones is still the best ever", the way Jon Jones took out some of the greatest at a young age is still crazy!''

Other fans wrote:

''Crazy he didnt say Tom Aspinall. Heavyweight with incredible pwer and speed and puts everyone he fights to sleep''

''Beating overweight past their prime middleweights and once you have a tough opponent you pop for steroids or better yet get given a decision when you got your a*s whooped by Reyes. Sure buddy the greatest of all time.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @mma_orbit on X]

Dana White is skeptical about Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor's octagon return has been fraught with controversy and injuries. McGregor was slated to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but a toe injury forced him to withdraw from the bout. He was also found liable for sexual assault on Nikita Hand in a Dublin Hotel in 2018, which tarnished his reputation.

Dana White, who was previously optimistic about McGregor's UFC comeback this year, has recently voiced his worries during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight conference, saying:

''Conor? I'm not sure when Conor will be back.''

Check out Dana White's comments below:

