Tagir Khalilov already has gameplan for Superlek after initial pairing fell through

Tagir Khalilov has been prepared for a showdown with ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9, ever since the pair were originally scheduled to scrap more than a year ago.

“Samingpri’ will look to score the biggest win of his combat sports career, when he heads to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on July 14 for a clash with Superlek. The pair will compete in a highly anticipated Muay Thai showdown as part of a lineup that also features the return of BJJ superstar Garry ‘The Lion Killer’ Tonon.

The matchup between Tagir Khalilov and Superlek comes more than a year removed from when the two striking sensations were scheduled to meet at ONE: Lights Out in 2022. Speaking with ONE Championship, Khalilov revealed that while he had to tweak a few things, his game plan largely remains the same as it did whilst preparing for their previously scheduled bout.

“I had already prepared for Superlek back then when we were booked to fight, so I had a game plan in place,” Khalilov said. “We had to revise the old plan, but we didn’t change much.”

Superlek will make a very quick turnaround when he squares off with Tagir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12. ‘The Kicking Machine’ just competed at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23, scoring a first-round knockout against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane inside the Muay Thai Mecca.

Next, he’ll attempt to dodge the incredible knockout power that Khalilov possesses in hopes of keeping his undefeated Muay Thai record under the ONE banner intact.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

