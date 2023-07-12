Tagir Khalilov builds ‘more power and strength’ with aim for shock KO Superlek

Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov has put an added emphasis on strength training over the last few weeks in hopes of scoring a shocking knockout against his ONE Fight Night 12 opponent, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Originally scheduled to square off with Algerian standout Elias Mahmoudi, Khalilov will instead face the toughest test of his career when he meets one of the most dangerous strikers in the art of eight limbs, Superlek. The pair will headline this Friday night’s stacked lineup inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Sharing some insight into his training for his bout with Superlek, Tagir Khalilov revealed that much of his focus has been on building strength with the goal of finishing ‘The Kicking Machine’ early:

“I put much of the emphasis on the strength training in order to pack more power and strength into my punches,” Khalilov told ONE Championship.

Khalilov has already scored two impressive KOs under the ONE Championship banner, besting Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. If ‘Samingpri’ can rack up three consecutive wins by adding a victory over Superlek, Khalilov will have himself a mighty strong case for a ONE world title opportunity.

As for Superlek, ‘The Kicking Machine’ will look to add another impressive win to his resume three weeks removed from his last appearance at ONE Friday Fights 22. On that night, Superlek delivered a show-stopping performance against newcomer Nabil Anane, putting away the Muay Thai prodigy in the very first round.

Will Superlek add his second win in less than a month, or will Tagir Khalilov shock the world and hand ‘The Kicking Machine’ his first Muay Thai loss in ONE Championship?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

