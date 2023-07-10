Tagir Khalilov expects an early KO win over Superlek: “I’m going to hit him hard”

Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov has every intention of ending things early against Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Friday night.

‘Samingpri’ steps back into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium following his impressive first-round knockout against Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 9 earlier this year. Already boasting back-to-back KO’s under the ONE Championship banner, Khalilov hopes to make it three in a row as he faces one of the most dangerous strikers in the art of eight limbs, Superlek.

Speaking with ONE Championship days away from his highly anticipated return to the ring, Tagir Khalilov revealed that he is prepared to go the distance with ‘The Kicking Machine.' However, he fully expects things to end early inside the Mecca of Muay Thai:

“Well, of course, I always train to go the whole distance, but I'm going to hit him hard and it will hurt,” Khalilov said. “So, maybe this fight will end early.”

Khalilov’s opponent, Superlek, will strap on the four-ounce gloves just three weeks removed from his sensational first-round knockout against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23rd. Taking little-to-no damage in the bout, ‘The Kicking Machine’ was more than ready to jump right back into the fire for a high-stakes showdown against one of Russia’s most highly touted prospects.

If Tagir Khalilov can come away with a win over Superlek, he may very well solidify himself as the next man in line to challenge reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14th.

