Tagir Khalilov explains why Elias Mahmoudi is a “more difficult opponent” than Superlek

Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 is a more favorable opponent for his return to the ring at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video.

Originally, Khalilov was scheduled to square off with Algerian standout Elias Mahmoudi inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. However, a quick shuffle of the card has now matched up ‘Samingpri’ with ‘The Kicking Machine’ on Friday night.

Speaking with ONE Championship about his highly anticipated return to the ring, Tagir Khalilov suggested that Superlek will be a much easier opponent to deal with than Mahmoudi:

“Mahmoudi would have been a more difficult opponent – he’s taller than me and works in a kickboxing style,” Khalilov said.

Tagir Khalilov returns to The Land of Smiles riding a two-fight win streak, both victories coming by way of first-round knockout against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. He’ll look to make it three straight while simultaneously scoring the biggest win of his combat sports career when he clashes with one of the most celebrated strikers in the world today.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is just three weeks removed from his last appearance inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, earning a first-round knockout against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22. ‘The Kicking Machine’ currently reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. But his bout with Tagir Khalilov on Friday night will be contested in the art of eight limbs where Superlek currently holds a 7-0 record under the ONE banner.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

