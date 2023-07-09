Tagir Khalilov quick to pounce on ‘rare’ opportunity to fight a legend like Superlek

Russian standout Tagir Khalilov was quick to accept the opportunity to step inside the ring with Thai fan favorite Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Originally scheduled to face Algerian striker Elia Mahmoudi, Khalilov found himself faced with the unique opportunity to face a living legend in the art of eight limbs, Superlek, at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video. It didn’t take long for Khalilov to accept the offer, and now ‘Samingpri’ finds himself less than a week away from the biggest fight of his life inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“Opportunities like this are rare, and I want to climb to the very top in this organization,” Khalilov told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

After an epic victory at ONE Friday Fights 22, Superlek makes a quick turnaround against Tagir Khalilov in a flyweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video!

Tagir Khalilov steps into the ONE Fight Night 12 showdown riding a two-fight win streak. He secured both first-round knockouts coming against Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi at ONE 164 and Black Panther at ONE Friday Fights 9 in March. Even with his last two wins coming in Muay Thai, Khalilov currently sits as the No. 5 ranked contender in the flyweight kickboxing division, where the champion just happens to be Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Should ‘Samingpri’ score an upset against ‘The Kicking Machine’ on Friday night, he will likely earn himself an opportunity to take Superlek’s ONE world title.

Superlek steps into the contest on short notice, having competed at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23. ‘The Kicking Machine’ scored an impressive first-round knockout against ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane to retain his undefeated Muay Thai record under the ONE banner. He’ll look to keep that streak alive against a very dangerous knockout artist in Tagir Khalilov.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 12 live and for free in U.S. primetime on July 14.

