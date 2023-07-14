Tagir Khalilov targets triple-threat in ONE Championship to ‘become a legend’

Flyweight sensation and one-half of the main event this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 12, Russia’s Tagir Khalilov is on the verge of achieving something great.

It all starts with beating reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Khalilov and Superlek lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video this Friday night, July 14, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Should he defeat the highly regarded Thai superstar, Khalilov says he’s going after the other big names in the sport.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview during fight week, Khalilov revealed the hit list that will turn him into a bonafide legend if he gets it done.

The 30-year-old ‘Samingpri’ said:

“I can fight with anyone, Takeru, Rodtang, Superlek, you know I don’t care. I just want to keep going and become a legend and number 1 in the world.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and recently signed Japanese kickboxing veteran Takeru Segawa – that’s like the Mt. Rushmore of Muay Thai and kickboxing. If anyone can do it, then certainly Khalilov can.

Obviously, that is a tall order, and ‘Samingpri’ will have to be at his absolute best on Friday night to be able to pull off the first leg of his conquest against ‘The Kicking Machine’.

ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video broadcasts live and for free to fans in the United States and Canada on Amazon Prime Video.