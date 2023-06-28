“Tai Tuivasa celebrating pride month” - UFC heavyweight caught on camera being kissed by male friend, fans divided

Tai Tuivasa is one of the most beloved fighters in the UFC heavyweight division. The heavy-handed Australian is known for his entertaining personality and iconic shoey post-fight celebration, which entails drinking beer from a shoe, whether his own or someone else's.

Thus, it comes as no surprise that 'Bam Bam' posted a clip of himself being kissed on the lips by a male friend in what was a good-natured prank. The UFC heavyweight was asleep on a couch stationed outside. One of his friends leaned in to kiss him on the lips, causing Tuivasa to wake up in a daze.

However, he was too tired to muster up any response and simply fell back asleep. Tai Tuivasa posted the clip on his Instagram, with a humorous caption. Despite the incident being a lighthearted joke between two friends, the clip drew a mixed response from the Australian's fanbase.

One fan was left speechless, posting a set of punctuation marks "?!?" in the heavyweight's comment section. Another fan was more indignant and said "Bro a slap on the ass is cool but a kiss is just flat out g3y" in the comment section of Tuivasa's post.

"Why bro acting like hes not a heavyweight and wouldn't ko him in an instance," another fan said, expressing confusion over the Australian's mellow response to the kiss. Other fans found the clip humorous, with several comments highlighting the joking nature of the post.

"Bro looks ready for another" one comment read. Another referenced pride month by saying "Is pride month" followed by the rainbow emoji and laughing emoji. Another fan poked fun at the UFC heavyweight by writing "Tai Tuivasa celebrating Pride Month" followed by a rainbow flag emoji.

A collage of some of the comments can be seen below:

Comments Collage

Who will Tai Tuivasa fight next?

After embarking on a jaw-dropping five-fight win streak, including five knockouts, including victories over two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis, Tai Tuivasa has found himself on the wrong end of a losing streak. First, he suffered a third-round knockout loss to Ciryl Gane.

Shakiel Mahjouri @Shak_Fu | Jailton Almeida tells me he wants to fight Tai Tuivasa with a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at | Jailton Almeida tells me he wants to fight Tai Tuivasa with a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at #UFCCharlotte 🚨 | Jailton Almeida tells me he wants to fight Tai Tuivasa with a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at #UFCCharlotte 👀 https://t.co/255LfGY9zi

He subsequently made an ill-advised quick turnaround and faced knockout artist, Sergei Pavlovich, who knocked him out in the first round. 'Bam Bam' has not taken part in a fight since, having not fought at all in 2023. However, new heavyweight sensation Jailton Almeida, has expressed an interest in facing him.

