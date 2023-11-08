"Take over the Captain Marvel role from Brie Larson"- Fan reactions pour in as Paige VanZant stuns in black bodysuit

Paige VanZant is undeniably among the most popular figures in the MMA world and is widely known for finding massive success in the adult content creation space. The 29-year-old recently stunned the internet with her latest social media posts, showing off her incredibly toned physique in a black bodysuit.

While '12 Gauge' hasn't professionally competed in combat sports since July 2021, she's kept busy with several online ventures and social media influencing. VanZant's immensely successful social media and OnlyFans handles have helped keep her financially secure and well-off during her hiatus, and she continues to grow her presence in the world of adult content creation.

Paige VanZant recently posted a set of three pictures from her latest photoshoot with photographer Mykola Novikov. (Please note that these images may be unsuitable for underage readers. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Posing beside a swimming pool in a black bodysuit, fans pointed out VanZant's uncanny resemblance to Hollywood star Brie Larson and took to the comments section to express themselves.

(WARNING: The following content may be unsuitable for underage readers. Viewer discretion is strongly advised):

One fan wrote:

"You should take over the Captain Marvel role from Brie Larson."

Another fan wrote:

"Your husband is so lucky."

Check out some more reactions below:

When Paige VanZant spoke about making more money via OnlyFans than her fighting career

As mentioned, Paige VanZant is among the biggest names in women's mixed martial arts and has found immense success as a creative artist through her social media fanbase.

In the MMA world, it's not unusual for fighters to join exclusive content-sharing platforms like OnlyFans. Even high-profile athletes like Charles Oliveira and Paulo Costa have joined the website. However, they stick to posting exclusive workout and behind-the-scenes training content.

Despite fighting in promotions like the UFC and BKFC, Paige VanZant didn't make enough money to live the life she always wanted. Given that few fighters reach the level of stardom required to make serious dough in MMA, it's common to hear fighters complain about not being able to live and retire comfortably.

In a 2019 interview with Ariel Helwani, '12 Gauge' spoke about how her online earnings outpace her fighting income. She said:

"With endorsements, I make way more money sitting at home posting pictures on Instagram than I do fighting... If I were to stop everything and just focus on fighting, I would be at a loss financially. By a long shot."

