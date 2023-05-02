Take a peek into the daily routine that sculpted the Ruotolo twins

The Ruotolo brothers are living the type of life people only dream of. They began their martial arts journey at the young age of 3, practicing the art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and other extreme sports with their father.

Over the course of nearly two decades, the emergence of Kade and Tye Ruotolo in mainstream combat sports has raised public attention and interest from one of the most prestigious promotions in the world, ONE Championship.

Fast-track to the present day, the Ruotolo twins have distinguished themselves as one of the most dangerous BJJ practitioners in the world.

Kade Rutotolo, for instance, made a name for himself after capturing gold at the 2022 ADCC World Championships. He also made the history books by winning the inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world title subsequently afterward.

His twin brother, Tye, followed suit, winning bronze at ADCC 2022 in the absolute (open-weight) division and was recently named an IBJJF world champion.

This Friday, he heads to one of the most climatic matchups of his career to face ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder in a submission grappling superfight at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

Before Tye Ruotolo makes his historic appearance on U.S. ground, take a sneak peek of his daily routine with his twin brother below:

Reinier de Ridder vs. Tye Ruotolo goes down this Friday, May 5 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Denver. Fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

