Takeru describes opportunity to join ONE Championship as a unique experience

ONE Championship fans have spent a long time dreaming of the opportunity to watch Takeru Segawa compete inside the circle.

As one of the biggest names in all of combat sports in Asia, the Japanese kickboxer has been a part of some of the biggest fights that the region has ever hosted.

With a list of accolades and impressive catalog of wins, the one part that is missing is that he is yet to test himself inside the circle against some of the world-class competitors who currently call ONE Championship home.

The time for dreaming is over though as the promotion recently announced that they have signed the striking superstar.

Instantly, there was talk about who he should face for his first contest at the Singapore-based organization.

He has already accomplished so much in his career but joining the ONE roster would definitely allow the Japanese dynamo to test his skill set against a whole new range of opponents.

Whoever it may be, seeing Takeru compete on the global stage remains an exciting proposition.

Takeru himself spoke about his own excitement for this chapter of his career during an official ONE press conference to announce his signing:

“This feeling is something I have never had when I was fighting in Japan, ONE is a different organization.”

The dominant flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has already called out the new big addition to the roster, a battle that has the potential to be an all-time great for the home of martial arts.

