Takeru reacts to being likened to Shohei Ohtani: “I will be known as the world's Takeru”

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa is ready to make a name for himself across the globe after signing with ONE Championship.

Establishing himself as the greatest kickboxer in the world today, Takeru dominated K-1 for more than a decade, capturing three world championships in three different weight classes. In recent years, fans have only dreamed about what Takeru could do inside the circle. In 2023, those dreams will become a reality.

Appearing at a ONE Championship press conference in Tokyo alongside ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, Takeru spoke about his desire to become a global name. Likened to Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, The ‘Natural Born Crusher’ said:

“I will be fighting in the ONE Championship, but first of all, I will definitely win my return match in June to prove that I am the best in the world. Thank you for coming to Japan today, Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong]. He often calls me Shohei Ohtani, but I will continue to do my best so that I will be known as the world's Takeru, not like Shohei Ohtani. Thank you very much.”

Takeru Segawa is expected to make his highly anticipated promotional debut later this year. No opponent has been announced for his first appearance inside the circle, but fans have already called on ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon to welcome Takeru to ONE Championship.

The two striking icons have been trading barbs on social media and in interviews for years. Many fans were becoming concerned that the dream match would never come to fruition, but it looks as though it’s just a matter of time before two of the biggest names in combat sports square off in a can’t-miss clash.

