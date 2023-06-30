Takeru’s main goal in ONE Championship is to prove that he’s the "best in the world"

For the longest time, there was one name that ONE Championship fans wanted to see compete inside the circle – Takeru Segawa.

As one of the most decorated kickboxers on the planet, who has produced an incredible career, the Japanese striker has always been one of the most talked-about fighters in the world.

Though he has faced off with a number of fighters who have stepped inside the circle previously, the former K-1 superstar has never competed under the ONE Championship banner.

As the first and only three-weight champion in K-1, fans have wanted to see him test himself against the best fighters on ONE Championship’s roster for a long time.

In fact, it felt like a dream when it was announced that he had signed with the promotion.

Following his acquisition, talk immediately turned to who he should compete against inside the circle.

For Takeru himself, he is sticking to his guns about what he wants and why he signed with ONE in the first place – to finally face the top fighters who fans have been calling for him to compete against.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he issued this message:

“My goal remains the same: aiming for the top. I have been saying that I want to prove myself as the best in the world.”

The first name that comes to mind for many is ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang is the biggest name in ONE, so a match-up between ‘The Iron Man’ and the Japanese kickboxing icon would be historic for combat sports worldwide.

