Takeru Segawa aims ‘to showcase the strength of Japanese martial arts’ in ONE Championship debut

For a long time, ONE Championship fans have dreamed of the day where they might see Takeru Segawa step inside the Circle.

A kickboxing legend in Japan, he already has an acclaimed career full of accolades and signature wins that needs no added chapters but there was still a dream of seeing him compete against some of the best fighters under the ONE banner.

When the news broke earlier this year that he had signed with the promotion, the talk immediately turned to who he should face in his debut with a whole host of dream match ups on the cards.

Whilst the 31-year old has made it very clear that he has one name on his hit list that he is targeting, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru isn’t just motivated by the chance to take on some new challengers.

Though he is a huge star in his home country of Japan, there are still huge parts of the world that may not know his name or have never seen him compete before and he is looking forward to changing that when he steps inside the Circle.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Takeru spoke about his reasons for finally signing with the promotion in one of the biggest moves that the global combat sports has ever experienced.

As he looks to secure his status as the top dog in a new promotion, he is excited to do so whilst representing where he came from:

“I want to showcase the strength of Japanese martial arts and K-1 to the world. So, in ONE as well, I want to go for the top position.”

