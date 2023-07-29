Takeru Segawa compares competing internationally to fighting in Japan: “I wondered if it was okay”

Japanese kickboxing icon and new ONE Championship signee Takeru Segawa fought internationally for the first time in his career last June, when he traveled from Tokyo to Paris, to take on Bailey Sugden of the United Kingdom at MTGP Impact.

Takeru ended up winning via knockout in the fifth round, care of a well-placed head kick. It was his first international fight experience, but the Japanese veteran could not help but compare it to fighting in his home country.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru talked about the difference between competing in Paris at MTGP Impact and fighting in his native Japan.

The 31-year-old said:

“Since I had always fought in Japan, there were many moments when I wondered if it was okay to have certain things happen based on Japanese common sense. I realized that Japan is a wonderful country. In Japan, everything starts on time, and as an athlete, we make detailed schedules like how many minutes or seconds before the fight to stretch, when to take supplements, and so on, and we have been following them."

Takeru added:

"But none of that worked there in Paris. Even the dehydration for weight cutting, how many hours before the weigh-in, when to start dehydration, and so on. In Japan, we have sauna and bath facilities, so everything goes according to schedule.”

Takeru announced that he had joined ONE Championship earlier this year, so expect to see the Japanese warrior in more international fights soon. He should have a better experience under the world-class production of the largest martial arts organization.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for news and updates on Takeru Segawa’s upcoming ONE Championship debut and his debut opponent.