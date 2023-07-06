Takeru Segawa says fighting in a different country was the ‘most enjoyable’: “It felt more like martial arts than just a fight”

Takeru Segawa is aiming to take himself out of his comfort zone when he gets his ONE Championship debut out of the way.

The Japanese kickboxing icon has built a huge name for himself in his country, producing an incredible career that saw him pick up three world titles across three separate disciplines.

Along the way, he had also taken out various household names of the striking art. And given ONE Championship’s talent in the discipline, Takeru knows there are plenty of dream matchups that could come to reality when he makes his promotional bow.

As soon as his signing was announced, talks were all about who the 31-year-old will face on his debut. While he has cited taking on some fresh challenges and mixing it up with the top fighters as one of the main reasons for his move, the modern-day icon revealed that there’s another source of motivation behind this venture.

In his last fight, Takeru fought outside of Japan, competing in Paris, France, for the very first time. Putting on a show for an audience that had likely never seen him compete before, the Japanese star took a lot from the experience, stating that it reignited his love for competition.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he reflected on his fight in Europe and what he took from it:

“There were many challenging things such as adjustments in training and weight cutting in a different environment. There were many things that were different from usual in Japan, but it turned out to be a great experience as something I had never experienced before.”

He added:

“It was the most enjoyable fight among all the fights I have had. It felt more like martial arts than just a fight. I felt the joy of being a martial artist, including before the fight.”

With ONE Championship being the home of martial arts, Takeru is sure to feel right at home with a talent-crammed roster that the organization has to offer.

