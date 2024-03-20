Takeru Segawa says he’s “able to swing pretty well,” looks as sharp as ever after harrowing ONE debut

Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa is starting to get back into the swing of things after suffering a devastating leg injury in his ONE Championship debut.

Signing with the promotion last April, 'The Natural Born Crusher' stepped on martial arts' biggest global stage for the first time against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Headlining ONE's return to Tokyo, ONE 165, 'The Kicking Machine' lived up to his moniker, battering Takeru's lead leg throughout the 25-minute affair en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Since then, the three-division K1 Kickboxing world champion has taken fans on his journey to recovery. Recently, he offered another update on Instagram writing:

"I'm starting to be able to swing pretty well. I am happy to be able to practice now. Thank you very much."

As for Takeru's sophomore appearance inside the circle, no official announcements have been made. But with ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealing that another event in Japan is in the works, we could very well see the kickboxing icon compete in his home country once again this year.

ONE Championship fans are ready to see Takeru take on Rodtang

Following his critically acclaimed debut at ONE 165, ONE Championship fans are already clamoring for Takeru to make his return and they know just the man he should face.

Originally, 'The Natural Born Crusher' was scheduled to square off with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in January, but 'The Iron Man' suffered a hand injury, forcing him out of the bout.

With both men now well on the road to recovery, fans are determined to see the two striking sensations finally step inside the circle and settle a debate that has been raging on for years.

Who do you see coming out on top when Takeru inevitably squares off with the current ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, you can watch the ONE 165 replay on demand via watch.onefc.com