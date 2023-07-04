Takeru Segawa says knocking out Rodtang is ‘a personal resolution’

Since signing with ONE Championship, Takeru Segawa has had one name and one name only on his mind.

As a huge star in his home country of Japan, becoming the first and only three-weight world champion in K-1 history, there are several dream fights that seemed like they might never happen until the Singapore-based organization struck a deal with the superstar.

With the news of his signing, the talk immediately turned to show he should face on his debut. Whilst the fans debated among themselves, Takeru wanted to face the owner of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

As the biggest name on the roster and a superstar in the sport of Muay Thai, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is on a level of star power that only someone like ONE’s newest signing can match.

A fight between them would be right up there as the ultimate dream match, being an unprecedented clash between two of the biggest names in martial arts.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Takeru Segawa spoke about his goals in wanting to face off with Rodtang and prove a point to himself:

“As a personal resolution, if I can win by KO against Rodtang, I believe I will be satisfied with myself. That's why I want to fight Rodtang.”

There’s no doubt that his debut inside the circle will be one of the biggest fights of the year regardless of the opponent but the long-awaited clash with ‘The Iron Man’ would be an even more gigantic way to kick things off in ONE Championship.

