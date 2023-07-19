Takeru Segawa says opponents will ‘collapse’ when they taste the power he showed in Paris

Takeru Segawa wants to show why he’s one of the most talked about kickboxers in modern-day history when he makes his long-awaited debut in ONE Championship.

A former three-division K-1 world champion, the Japanese stand-up specialist has won millions of fans worldwide through his approach and fight style.

With more than 50 percent of his wins achieved by knockout – 25 of 42 – the Yonago native truly believes that his knockout power is the strongest pillar of his arsenal.

However, he was surprised that it didn’t get the job done much earlier when he competed against Bailey Sugden inside the doors of Zenith Paris this past June.

Due to the Brit striker’s spirit and iron chin, the knockout wasn’t handed to him on a silver platter. He had to dig deep into his arsenal to secure the highlight-reel finish.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Takeru shared:

“I felt the strength of his body, and when I saw his thick physique during the weigh-in, I felt the physical difference. He has been fighting as one of the top fighters in the world, so his mental strength was also strong. If it were any other fighter, they would have collapsed after the attacks that hit him in the second and third rounds.”

A fifth-round head kick KO eventually sealed the deal for the ‘Natural Born Crusher,’ who has his sights on gaining more fans as his tenure at ONE Championship unfolds.

The Singapore-based promotion has plenty of willing warriors who are prepared to dance with some of the biggest names in the striking realm, and Takeru is just that kind of guy who will bring superstar status with him to ONE.