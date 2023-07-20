Takeru Segawa wants to ‘surpass’ Rodtang’s achievements in ONE Championship

Elite Japanese kickboxer Takeru Segawa has lofty goals in ONE Championship, including to surpass the achievements of arguably the promotion’s biggest star Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

A multi-time K-1 world champion, 31-year-old Takeru is gearing up to begin his ONE journey after choosing to sign with the organization earlier this year.

He expressed readiness to take on all-comers he will be asked to battle against and sustain the success he has been having all throughout his illustrious career.

This includes Thai superstar and longtime ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang, who Takeru said he has a lot of respect for and whose accomplishments he wants to top down the line.

The Yonago native shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

“I acknowledge and respect Rodtang, so I want to surpass him.”

A possible showdown between Takeru and Rodtang is something ONE is warm to holding, seeing it as a truly big event that would generate a lot of interest.

Prior to signing with ONE, the Japansese superstar was among the top free agents in combat sports. At K-1, he made history by becoming the only fighter in the organization to win titles in three weight classes, namely super bantamweight, featherweight and super featherweight.

Meanwhile, Rodtang was part of ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s United States live on-ground event debut which took place on May 5 in Colorado. He successfully defended the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares by knockout (elbow to the jaw) in the second round.

Apart from keeping his standing as the Muay Thai world champion, ‘The Iron Man’ also wants to win titles in kickboxing and mixed martial arts moving forward.