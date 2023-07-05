Takeru wants only one opponent for his ONE Championship debut: “I'm only focused on Rodtang”

Many have called for his name, but Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa has only one opponent in mind, and that is Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Takeru’s signing with ONE Championship created a seismic shift in the overall martial arts world, with several high-profile matches taking potential shape.

Rodtang, however, remains the only fighter Takeru wants to face when he ultimately makes his debut in the promotion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Takeru said he’d do everything he could to successfully have a match against Rodtang inside the Circle.

"Right now, I only have eyes for Rodtang. In my future career in martial arts, I want to stay true to myself. I want to fight the opponents I want to fight and give it my all to make it happen. So, right now, I'm only focused on Rodtang.”

Takeru, the only three-division world champion in K-1 history, officially signed with ONE Championship this past April.

That announcement kickstarted a slew of callouts from several ONE Championship stars, including Rodtang and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Rodtang, however, seems to be the one to welcome Takeru into the Circle.

The reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion seems to have an existing beef with Takeru, and the pair could meet in Tokyo before the year ends.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong said in the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 10 that Rodtang and Takeru might headline a massive card in Japan.

Sityodtong said a match between Rodtang and Takeru could even eclipse the all-Japanese duel between Takeru and Tenshin Nasukawa in June 2022.

Poll : 0 votes