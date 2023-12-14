“Takeru will be faster, he has better moves” – Roman Kryklia says Takeru will edge Rodtang under kickboxing rules

Reigning and undisputed ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine is fresh off a history-making victory last weekend, but already cannot wait to see what ONE Championship has in store for fans in 2024.

Kryklia dominated and then stopped WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts of Australia in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, December 9th.

The victory saw Kryklia crowned the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 17 post-event press conference however, Kryklia expressed his excitement at the upcoming Rodtang vs. Takeru clash in Tokyo next year.

Kryklia offered his thoughts on the highly anticipated matchup. The Ukrainian powerhouse said:

“I'll be ready to see them in kickboxing because in Muay Thai I think Rodtang has a big advantage, in experience and everything else. But in kickboxing, I'm not sure if Rodtang is better or not. So I think Takeru will be faster, he has better moves. So I think he's better in kickboxing.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Rodtang and Takeru headline ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru in Japan

ONE Championship returns to Tokyo, Japan, in early January 2024, as two of the most explosive flyweight strikers on the planet go head-to-head in a super-fight of epic proportions.

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon will lock horns with Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 165: Rodtang vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, January 28.

