Tammi Musumeci admits Lumpinee Stadium shot her nerves at ONE Fight Night 12

ONE submission specialist Tammi Musumeci doesn’t typically get nervous before matches. However, there was something about competing in Thailand that gave her goosebumps straight away.

After having an impeccable debut in ONE Championship this year, Tammi Musumeci continued to prove why she’s a class of her own with another decision victory over Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 last Friday.

The hard-fought win immediately improved her record to 2-0 in the expanding women’s strawweight division, marking her as one of the most dangerous competitors in her class.

The victory, however, didn't come without its nerves, as she recalled in the post-fight interview.

“Oh, it was amazing experience. It's funny. I'm always so nervous because I want to be able to get this experience again. So I kind of - I think that's what makes me nervous as well. I want to be able to do well and have opportunities like this because these opportunities are priceless.”

Catch the interview below:

The Las Vegas native arrived at the Singapore-based organization with the biggest hype train given to a female submission grappler.

She’s a multi-time IBJJF World champion in her own right, and besides being Mikey Musumeci’s primary training partner and older sister, it’s no wonder that she puts a lot of pressure on herself to perform well.

Fortunately for Tammi, her performances have never gone flat despite not being much of a finisher. Much like her brother, she’s certainly very difficult to pin down. It’s almost impossible for her opponents to exercise their game plans when they spend much of their time defending attacks.

If Musumeci continues with her string of good wins this year, then there’s a possibility of her fighting for a world title in the near future.