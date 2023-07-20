Tammi Musumeci on competing inside the ring: “It wasn’t as scary as I thought it would be”

American grappling ace Tammi Musumeci had the chance to compete inside a ring and said it was not as scary as she thought it would be.

The elder sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was a unanimous decision winner at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok.

Tammi Musumeci defeated Ecuadorian-American fighter Amanda Alequin in their featured strawweight grappling match, which was played inside a ring at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post following her victory, the 29-year-old New Jersey native shared that entering the contest she had some apprehensions about fighting in a ring but eventually adjusted to it.

Tammi Musumeci said:

“I think I like the ring more. You don't feel as caged in the ring. I liked it a lot. I didn't know how I'd feel about the ring being afraid to go out or anything but I think at one point I think my head or something did go out a little bit. But it wasn't as scary as I thought it would be.”

Check out the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 12, Tammi Musumeci had to overcome early aggression from Amanda Alequin.

But she eventually found her footing and started to steadily put pressure on her opponent with her solid guard game and leg locks.

‘Tubby’ tried to make a go for a finish late in the contest but had little success.

In the end, it was Tammi Musumeci whose hand was raised in victory.

The win was the second in as many fights in ONE Championship for the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. She won her promotional debut in a ONE cage back in March, also winning by unanimous decision.

Musumeci, who is a full-time lawyer, is now looking to sustain the momentum she has built moving forward and vie for a world title at some point in the future.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.