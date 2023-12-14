Tammi Musumeci credits tough competition in ONE for helping her win gold at IBJJF No-Gi Worlds 2023

ONE Championship has continuously marched forward as the “home of martial arts” after integrating combat sports such as Muay Thai and kickboxing into its many events throughout the calendar year.

Such pursuits provided them with an opportunity to create household names all over the world such as Roman Kryklia, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Stamp Fairtex, Superbon Singha Mawynn, and Tawanchai PK Saenchai, among others.

However, their eventual decision to thrust submission grappling into the limelight is proving to be a great investment for them and the athletes they have signed to the roster. One name that has reached the upper echelons of the conversation is that of the star submission grappling siblings Mikey and Tammi Musumeci.

The latter, the older of the two, recently competed in the IBJJF No-Gi World Championship 2023 and won the gold medal over a grueling two-day tournament.

Tammi herself spoke about how her ONE Championship experience prepared her completely for the tournament in an interview with Flograppling:

“I actually competed in ONE this whole year. I feel like that helped me a lot. I competed against two of the top competitors in center stage, in a ring - Bianca Basilio and Tubby (Alequin). I feel like that’s definitely helped me.”

What have the Musumeci siblings been up to recently?

Mikey Musumeci, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling champion, is currently taking a break after admitting that his body has been feeling tired after having four bouts in 2023.

As for older sister Tammi, Mikey was quick to make a case for her to face current and inaugural ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly - an opponent she has been undefeated against in their last two matches outside of the world’s largest martial arts promotion.